Memphis visits South Florida following Welch’s 21-point performance

Memphis Tigers (7-18, 5-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (19-8, 12-2 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (7-18, 5-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (19-8, 12-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces South Florida after Tanyuel scored 21 points in Memphis’ 80-71 win over the UAB Blazers.

The Bulls are 13-2 on their home court. South Florida is first in the AAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Mama Dembele averaging 5.5.

The Tigers have gone 5-9 against AAC opponents. Memphis has a 4-12 record against teams over .500.

South Florida is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis averages 9.2 more points per game (69.3) than South Florida allows (60.1).

The Bulls and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. L’or Mputu is shooting 65.8% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

TI’lan Boler is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Tigers. Alasia Smith is averaging 11.0 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

