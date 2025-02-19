Memphis hosts UAB in conference showdown

UAB Blazers (15-10, 6-7 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (6-18, 4-9 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alasia…

UAB Blazers (15-10, 6-7 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (6-18, 4-9 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alasia Smith and Memphis host Jade Weathersby and UAB in AAC action.

The Tigers are 5-7 in home games. Memphis is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Blazers are 6-7 in conference matchups. UAB averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Memphis averages 68.8 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 66.2 UAB gives up. UAB averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Memphis gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TI’lan Boler is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Elauna Eaton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Weathersby is averaging 10.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Blazers. Journey Armstead is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

