Medley scores 24 as Kent State holds off Ohio 76-75

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Cian Medley’s 24 points helped Kent State hold off Ohio and earn a 76-75 victory on Friday night.

Medley shot 8 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Golden Flashes (17-8, 7-5 Mid-American Conference). Jalen Sullinger shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. VonCameron Davis had 10 points and went 3 of 12 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Bobcats (13-12, 7-5) were led by Shereef Mitchell, who posted 25 points and four steals. Jackson Paveletzke added 12 points and five assists for Ohio. Elmore James had 12 points.

Kent State went into the half ahead of Ohio 44-40. Medley scored 14 points in the half. Medley’s free throw with 1:09 remaining in the second half gave Kent State the lead for good at 71-70.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Kent State visits Bowling Green and Ohio hosts Central Michigan.

