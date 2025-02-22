Meadow leads Boise State past Nevada 70-69

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Andrew Meadow scored 24 points to lead Boise State over Nevada 70-69 on Saturday night. Meadow…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Andrew Meadow scored 24 points to lead Boise State over Nevada 70-69 on Saturday night.

Meadow shot 8 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (19-8, 11-5 Mountain West Conference). Javan Buchanan added 17 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc while he also had three steals. Tyson Degenhart had 14 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Kobe Sanders led the Wolf Pack (15-12, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 30 points and four assists. Nick Davidson added 18 points, three steals and two blocks for Nevada. Tyler Rolison had seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

