McQueen, Clemson Tigers square off against the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Clemson Tigers (13-14, 6-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (19-8, 12-4 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: ACC…

Clemson Tigers (13-14, 6-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (19-8, 12-4 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes No. 25 Louisville and Clemson square off on Thursday.

The Cardinals have gone 8-4 at home. Louisville is sixth in the ACC with 15.2 assists per game led by Ja’Leah Williams averaging 3.6.

The Tigers are 6-10 in ACC play. Clemson scores 66.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Louisville averages 73.4 points, 10.0 more per game than the 63.4 Clemson allows. Clemson averages 66.1 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 67.9 Louisville gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda Curry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Tajianna Roberts is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tessa Miller is averaging 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Hannah Kohn is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.