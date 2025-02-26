McQueen and the Clemson Tigers take on conference foe No. 25 Louisville

Clemson Tigers (13-14, 6-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (19-8, 12-4 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tajianna…

Clemson Tigers (13-14, 6-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (19-8, 12-4 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tajianna Roberts and No. 25 Louisville host Loyal McQueen and Clemson in ACC action Thursday.

The Cardinals are 8-4 on their home court. Louisville is sixth in the ACC with 15.2 assists per game led by Ja’Leah Williams averaging 3.6.

The Tigers are 6-10 in conference matchups. Clemson averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Louisville scores 73.4 points, 10.0 more per game than the 63.4 Clemson gives up. Clemson has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals. Jayda Curry is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hannah Kohn averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. McQueen is averaging 12.5 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

