McNeil and NC State host Syracuse

NC State Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-16, 5-11 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays Syracuse after Paul McNeil scored 24 points in NC State’s 85-73 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Orange have gone 9-6 at home. Syracuse is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Wolfpack have gone 4-12 against ACC opponents. NC State is sixth in the ACC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 1.9.

Syracuse is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% NC State allows to opponents. NC State’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is shooting 41.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Orange. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hill is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wolfpack. Dontrez Styles is averaging 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Wolfpack: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

