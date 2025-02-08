McNeese puts home win streak on the line against Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (11-12, 7-5 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (17-6, 11-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northwestern State Demons (11-12, 7-5 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (17-6, 11-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -17; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Cowboys face Northwestern State.

The Cowboys are 9-1 on their home court. McNeese scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Demons have gone 7-5 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is fourth in the Southland with 13.9 assists per game led by Addison Patterson averaging 3.4.

McNeese’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 69.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the 65.0 McNeese allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javohn Garcia is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Patterson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

