McNeese hosts Texas A&M-CC on home slide

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-14, 5-11 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (9-18, 4-12 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-14, 5-11 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (9-18, 4-12 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts Texas A&M-CC looking to stop its eight-game home slide.

The Cowgirls have gone 4-9 at home. McNeese is second in the Southland in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Mireia Yespes leads the Cowgirls with 7.1 boards.

The Islanders have gone 5-11 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Paige Allen averaging 8.3.

McNeese makes 36.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Texas A&M-CC averages 60.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 67.0 McNeese allows to opponents.

The Cowgirls and Islanders meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiayra Ellis is averaging 9.4 points and 1.6 blocks for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaeda Whitner is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 5.3 points. Allen is shooting 36.5% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Islanders: 3-7, averaging 54.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.