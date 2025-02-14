McNeeley leads UConn against Seton Hall after 38-point game

UConn Huskies (17-7, 9-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-18, 1-12 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.…

UConn Huskies (17-7, 9-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-18, 1-12 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn visits Seton Hall after Liam McNeeley scored 38 points in UConn’s 70-66 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates are 4-8 in home games. Seton Hall is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies are 9-4 in Big East play. UConn ranks seventh in the Big East with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed, Jr. averaging 7.0.

Seton Hall scores 62.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 68.5 UConn gives up. UConn averages 9.2 more points per game (78.7) than Seton Hall gives up (69.5).

The Pirates and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 9.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Isaiah Coleman is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the past 10 games.

Solomon Ball averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Alex Karaban is averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

