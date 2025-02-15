McNeeley leads UConn against Seton Hall after 38-point game

UConn Huskies (17-7, 9-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-18, 1-12 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.…

UConn Huskies (17-7, 9-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-18, 1-12 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UConn plays Seton Hall after Liam McNeeley scored 38 points in UConn’s 70-66 victory against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates have gone 4-8 at home. Seton Hall is 4-13 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 9-4 in Big East play. UConn ranks sixth in the Big East with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed, Jr. averaging 2.5.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UConn allows. UConn scores 9.2 more points per game (78.7) than Seton Hall allows (69.5).

The Pirates and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Coleman is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Pirates. Scotty Middleton is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Solomon Ball is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.