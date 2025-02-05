McMillan leads Canisius against Quinnipiac after 27-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-19, 2-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-9, 9-2 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-19, 2-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-9, 9-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces Quinnipiac after Paul McMillan IV scored 27 points in Canisius’ 64-63 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 8-1 at home. Quinnipiac is the top team in the MAAC with 32.4 points in the paint led by Paul Otieno averaging 7.6.

The Golden Griffins have gone 2-8 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 0-10 against opponents over .500.

Quinnipiac is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 49.5% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 64.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.0 Quinnipiac allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarri Monroe is averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Bobcats. Otieno is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

McMillan is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 22.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

