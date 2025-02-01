McMahon scores 21 as Montana State beats Portland State 74-73

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Patrick McMahon scored 21 points as Montana State beat Portland State 74-73 on Saturday night. Jaylin…

Jaylin Henderson hit a 3-pointer for Portland State with eight seconds left to cap the scoring.

McMahon added nine rebounds for the Bobcats (10-13, 5-5 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Patterson scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jabe Mullins and Sam Lecholat each added eight points.

The Vikings (13-9, 5-4) were led in scoring by Terri Miller Jr., who finished with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Henderson added 17 points and three steals for Portland State. Qiant Myers finished with 14 points and four assists.

