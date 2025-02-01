McMahon leads Montana State against Portland State after 20-point performance

Portland State Vikings (13-8, 5-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (9-13, 4-5 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (13-8, 5-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (9-13, 4-5 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Portland State after Patrick McMahon scored 20 points in Montana State’s 70-58 win over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bobcats have gone 7-2 in home games. Montana State averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Vikings are 5-3 in Big Sky play. Portland State ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Montana State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Patterson is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.2 points. Brandon Walker is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylin Henderson is averaging 13.9 points for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.