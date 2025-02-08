McLaughlin leads Northern Arizona against Montana after 20-point game

Montana Grizzlies (16-8, 9-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-10, 5-6 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (16-8, 9-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-10, 5-6 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Montana after Trenton McLaughlin scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 69-64 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Lumberjacks are 9-2 on their home court. Northern Arizona is third in the Big Sky scoring 77.5 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 9-2 against conference opponents. Montana ranks seventh in the Big Sky allowing 74.2 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Northern Arizona averages 77.5 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 74.2 Montana gives up. Montana averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Northern Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is scoring 21.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lumberjacks. Jayden Jackson is averaging 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

Money Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Malik Moore is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.