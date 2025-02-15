McKneely scores 22 points to lead Virginia to 73-70 win over Virgnia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 22 points and reserve Anthony Robinson scored 15 points and Virginia held off…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 22 points and reserve Anthony Robinson scored 15 points and Virginia held off Virginia Tech 73-70 on Saturday.

Dai Dai Ames added 11 points for Virginia (13-12, 6-8 ACC). It was Virginia’s first win in Blacksburg since 2020.

Tobi Lawal scored 23 points on 7-for-11 shooting and Ben Hammond scored 11 points for Virginia Tech (11-14, 6-8).

Ben Burnham missed a 3-pointer from the left wing with three seconds left to end it. Virginia Tech’s Brandon Rechsteiner also missed a 3 from straight on with 44 seconds left which would have tied it. The Hokies had their final chance to tie it when Virginia’s McKneely with a 3 attempt with 12 seconds remaining.

McKneely’s 3 with 7:53 left gave Virginia a 62-53 before the Hokies mounted their comeback.

Elijah Saunders’ 3-pointer with 6:38 left before halftime gave Virginia its largest lead of the first half at 32-17. During an eight-minute stretch, Virginia outscored the Hokies 22-9.

After Saunders’ basket, Lawal threw down a dunk with 5:14 to go and the play ignited a Virginia Tech as they proceeded to outscore the Cavaliers 16-8 for the rest of the half to get with 40-33 at halftime.

During that stretch, Virginia failed to register a field goal in a nearly four-minute span.

UVA now owns a 99-61 advantage in the all-time series, which dates back to Feb. 20, 1915.

The season series had been split with each team winning on its home court the last three years. The Hokies snapped that streak with a 75-74 win in Charlottesville two weeks ago. It was their first win in Charlottesville since 2018.

Virginia hosts third-ranked Duke on Monday. Virginia Tech travels to Boston College to face the Eagles on Tuesday.

