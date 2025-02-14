McKneely and Virginia host Virginia Tech

Virginia Cavaliers (12-12, 5-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-13, 6-7 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (12-12, 5-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-13, 6-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia plays Virginia Tech after Isaac McKneely scored 20 points in Virginia’s 75-61 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hokies have gone 7-6 at home. Virginia Tech allows 72.6 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 5-8 in conference play. Virginia ranks third in the ACC with 15.3 assists per game led by Andrew Rohde averaging 4.2.

Virginia Tech scores 70.0 points, 5.3 more per game than the 64.7 Virginia allows. Virginia averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Virginia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is shooting 57.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McKneely is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Ishan Sharma is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

