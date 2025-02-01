McKneely and Virginia host Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-12, 4-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-11, 3-7 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-12, 4-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-11, 3-7 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on Virginia Tech after Isaac McKneely scored 26 points in Virginia’s 82-71 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers are 8-4 in home games. Virginia ranks fourth in the ACC with 14.6 assists per game led by Andrew Rohde averaging 3.6.

The Hokies are 4-6 in ACC play. Virginia Tech allows 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Virginia’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Virginia allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rohde is averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Cavaliers. McKneely is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Toibu Lawal is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hokies. Mylyjael Poteat is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 25.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

