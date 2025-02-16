McKneely and Virginia host No. 3 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-12, 6-8 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-12, 6-8 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts No. 3 Duke after Isaac McKneely scored 22 points in Virginia’s 73-70 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cavaliers are 9-5 on their home court. Virginia is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils are 14-1 in conference play. Duke has a 19-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Virginia makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Duke averages 16.1 more points per game (81.0) than Virginia allows (64.9).

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKneely is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 9.8 points and 1.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Proctor is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.2 points. Cooper Flagg is averaging 23.1 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

