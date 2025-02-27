McKee scores 15, Milwaukee knocks off Oakland 71-66

MILWAUKEE (AP) — AJ McKee scored 15 points as Milwaukee beat Oakland 71-66 on Thursday night. McKee shot 7 for…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — AJ McKee scored 15 points as Milwaukee beat Oakland 71-66 on Thursday night.

McKee shot 7 for 14, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (20-10, 13-6 Horizon League). Faizon Fields added 12 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Kentrell Pullian shot 1 of 4 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jayson Woodrich finished with 14 points and two steals for the Golden Grizzlies (13-17, 10-9). D.Q. Cole added 11 points and nine assists for Oakland. Isaiah Jones finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.