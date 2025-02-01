McHenry scores 27 off the bench, Western Kentucky knocks off New Mexico State 101-69

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry scored 27 points off of the bench to lead Western Kentucky over New…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry scored 27 points off of the bench to lead Western Kentucky over New Mexico State 101-69 on Saturday.

McHenry shot 8 for 11 (7 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Hilltoppers (14-8, 5-4 Conference USA). Tyrone Marshall scored 24 points and added seven rebounds. Enoch Kalambay went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Peter Filipovity finished with 22 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (12-10, 5-4). Christian Cook added 12 points for New Mexico State. Zawdie Jackson also put up 10 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Western Kentucky takes on Kennesaw State on the road on Thursday, and New Mexico State hosts UTEP on Saturday.

