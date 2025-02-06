McHenry leads Western Kentucky against Kennesaw State after 27-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-8, 5-4 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-9, 5-4 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-8, 5-4 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-9, 5-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Kennesaw State after Don McHenry scored 27 points in Western Kentucky’s 101-69 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Owls are 10-1 in home games. Kennesaw State is the CUSA leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Rongie Gordon averaging 2.5.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-4 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Kennesaw State averages 78.1 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 74.7 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 78.0 points per game, 3.9 more than the 74.1 Kennesaw State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Wooley is shooting 51.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Jackson is averaging 2.8 points for the Hilltoppers. McHenry is averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.