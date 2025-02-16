McGuff, Butler Bulldogs take on the St. John’s Red Storm

Butler Bulldogs (14-13, 4-10 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-11, 3-10 Big East) New York; Sunday, 5:30 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (14-13, 4-10 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-11, 3-10 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kilyn McGuff and Butler visit Lashae Dwyer and St. John’s in Big East action.

The Red Storm are 7-5 in home games. St. John’s ranks eighth in the Big East with 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Dwyer averaging 6.0.

The Bulldogs are 4-10 against Big East opponents. Butler is sixth in the Big East giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

St. John’s averages 59.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 62.8 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 43.7% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The Red Storm and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Red Storm. Kylie Lavelle is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Karsyn Norman is averaging 3.6 points for the Bulldogs. McGuff is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 54.3 points, 24.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

