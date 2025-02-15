McGhie scores 22 in UC San Diego’s 85-60 win over UC Davis

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler McGhie scored 22 points as UC San Diego beat UC Davis 85-60 on Saturday night.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler McGhie scored 22 points as UC San Diego beat UC Davis 85-60 on Saturday night.

McGhie also added five assists for the Tritons (22-4, 12-2 Big West Conference). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 16 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Hayden Gray shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding four steals. The Tritons picked up their seventh straight win.

The Aggies (15-11, 9-6) were led in scoring by Ty Johnson, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Nils Cooper added 12 points and eight rebounds for UC Davis. Pablo Tamba had eight points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UCSD visits Cal Poly and UC Davis plays CSU Bakersfield at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

