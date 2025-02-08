McEvans and Florida A&M host Texas Southern

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-13, 5-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (11-10, 10-0 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-13, 5-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (11-10, 10-0 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Texas Southern after Cheyenne McEvans scored 24 points in Florida A&M’s 65-48 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 7-2 in home games. Texas Southern has a 1-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Rattlers are 5-5 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas Southern’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Texas Southern gives up.

The Tigers and Rattlers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tigers. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

McEvans averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Sabou Gueye is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 72.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

