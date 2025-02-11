McDaniel scores 24 as Kansas State beats No. 13 Arizona 73-70 for 6th straight win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored a season-high 24 points and Kansas State beat No. 13 Arizona 73-70 on…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored a season-high 24 points and Kansas State beat No. 13 Arizona 73-70 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight victory — four against ranked opponents.

David N’Guessan had 16 points and seven rebounds for the resurgent Wildcats (13-11, 7-6 Big 12), who lost six in a row right before this winning streak. C.J. Jones added 10 points, and McDaniel finished with five steals, four rebounds and three assists.

KJ Lewis led Arizona (17-7, 11-2) with 15 points off the bench. The Wildcats missed a desperation heave at the buzzer, ending their six-game winning streak.

Jaden Bradley had 13 points, Henri Veesaar scored 12 and Tobe Awaka added 10 for Arizona, which lost for only the second time since Dec. 14.

Kansas State ended the first half on a 13-0 run to take a 35-29 lead into the break.

Takeaways

Arizona: Winning on the road in the Big 12 is tough, especially when facing one of the hottest teams in the country.

Kansas State: The Wildcats have caught fire and are playing like an NCAA Tournament team. If they can keep winning Big 12 games, it’ll be tough to keep them out.

Key moment

Lewis fouled Max Jones on a 3-point attempt late in the first half, which led to three free throws and a 32-29 Kansas State lead.

Key stat

Both teams were atrocious from the 3-point line as Arizona went 2 of 22 and Kansas State was 1 for 19 from deep.

Up next

Arizona hosts No. 6 Houston on Saturday. Kansas State visits BYU the same day.

