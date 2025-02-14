McDaniel leads Kansas State against BYU after 24-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (13-11, 7-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (16-8, 7-6 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (13-11, 7-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (16-8, 7-6 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces BYU after Dug McDaniel scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 73-70 victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars are 11-2 on their home court. BYU is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 79.8 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are 7-6 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is sixth in the Big 12 with 16.3 assists per game led by McDaniel averaging 4.7.

BYU scores 79.8 points, 9.7 more per game than the 70.1 Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 73.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 69.2 BYU allows.

The Cougars and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is shooting 50.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McDaniel is averaging 11 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. David N’Guessan is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.