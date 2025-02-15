McDaniel and Kansas State host BYU

Kansas State Wildcats (13-11, 7-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (16-8, 7-6 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (13-11, 7-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (16-8, 7-6 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on BYU after Dug McDaniel scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 73-70 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars have gone 11-2 in home games. BYU is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 7-6 in conference matchups. Kansas State ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

BYU makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Kansas State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than BYU allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.9 points. Egor Demin is averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games.

David N’Guessan is shooting 65.1% and averaging 13.1 points for the Wildcats. McDaniel is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.