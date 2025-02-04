McDaniel and Kansas State host Arizona State

Kansas State Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-9, 3-7 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 10…

Kansas State Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-9, 3-7 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits Arizona State after Dug McDaniel scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 80-61 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-4 in home games. Arizona State has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 4-6 in conference matchups. Kansas State has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arizona State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Wildcats match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Sun Devils. Alston Mason is averaging 11.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games.

Coleman Hawkins is averaging 11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Brendan Hausen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

