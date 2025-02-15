McDaniel and JMU host Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-12, 6-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (22-4, 13-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-12, 6-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (22-4, 13-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hosts Old Dominion after Peyton McDaniel scored 29 points in JMU’s 77-61 victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Dukes have gone 11-1 in home games. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Kseniia Kozlova averaging 7.3.

The Monarchs have gone 6-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

JMU’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than JMU gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is averaging 16 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

En’Dya Buford is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.