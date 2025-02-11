McCully leads Southeast Missouri State against Little Rock

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-19, 2-12 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (12-11, 10-4 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-19, 2-12 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (12-11, 10-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Little Rock after Lexi McCully scored 30 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 67-56 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Trojans are 6-4 on their home court. Little Rock allows 66.0 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Redhawks are 2-12 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State has a 1-10 record against teams over .500.

Little Rock scores 62.5 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 75.4 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 63.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 66.0 Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Redhawks match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Holman averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Faith Lee is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Zoe Best is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Redhawks. McCully is averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 63.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

