McCully leads Southeast Missouri State against Eastern Illinois after 24-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-22, 4-15 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (17-11, 14-5 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-22, 4-15 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (17-11, 14-5 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Eastern Illinois after Lexi McCully scored 24 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 71-66 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers have gone 12-0 at home. Eastern Illinois is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Redhawks are 4-15 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State gives up 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

Eastern Illinois scores 61.4 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 73.5 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 61.8 points per game, 1.1 more than the 60.7 Eastern Illinois allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Redhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy McGlone is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Alex Rouse is averaging 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zoe Best is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Redhawks. McCully is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 57.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

