McCubbin’s 25 lead Austin Peay over Queens 92-78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tate McCubbin scored 25 points as Austin Peay beat Queens 92-78 on Thursday night.

McCubbin shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Governors (13-16, 8-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). LJ Thomas added 23 points while going 6 of 15 and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Isaac Haney shot 5 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six assists.

Leo Colimerio led the way for the Royals (17-12, 10-6) with 20 points, four assists and two steals. Chris Ashby added 18 points for Queens. Maban Jabriel also recorded 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

