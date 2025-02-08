McCubbin scores 27 in Austin Peay’s 90-67 win against Central Arkansas

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tate McCubbin had 27 points in Austin Peay’s 90-67 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday night.…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tate McCubbin had 27 points in Austin Peay’s 90-67 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

McCubbin also contributed four steals for the Governors (10-15, 5-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaac Haney went 7 of 14 from the field (6 for 13 from 3-point range) to add 20 points. LJ Thomas shot 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds and 11 assists.

Nehemiah Turner finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bears (6-19, 2-10). Central Arkansas also got nine points and eight rebounds from Michael Evbagharu. Ben Fox finished with nine points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Austin Peay hosts FGCU and Central Arkansas plays Jacksonville at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.