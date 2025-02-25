McCray leads Wisconsin against No. 2 UCLA after 22-point outing

UCLA Bruins (26-1, 14-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-14, 4-12 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCLA Bruins (26-1, 14-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-14, 4-12 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays No. 2 UCLA after Carter McCray scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 73-68 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers have gone 9-5 in home games. Wisconsin is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 14-1 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA is the Big Ten leader with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Lauren Betts averaging 9.8.

Wisconsin’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA scores 8.4 more points per game (78.7) than Wisconsin gives up (70.3).

The Badgers and Bruins meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serah Williams is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Badgers. McCray is averaging 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Betts is shooting 61.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Bruins. Londynn Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 71.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

