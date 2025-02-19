McCray and the Jacksonville Dolphins take on conference foe North Florida

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-11, 10-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (14-14, 7-8 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-11, 10-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (14-14, 7-8 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays Jacksonville in a matchup of ASUN teams.

The Ospreys have gone 7-5 in home games. North Florida ranks sixth in the ASUN with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Josh Harris averaging 9.0.

The Dolphins have gone 10-5 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

North Florida averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 5.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than North Florida has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasai Miles is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Ospreys. Liam Murphy is averaging 14.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Stephon Payne III is averaging 8.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. Robert McCray is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

