McCowan leads Western Illinois against Southeast Missouri State after 34-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-12, 7-9 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-21, 2-14 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Southeast Missouri State after Raegan McCowan scored 34 points in Western Illinois’ 78-73 victory against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 3-9 at home. Southeast Missouri State is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-9 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is ninth in the OVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mia Nicastro averaging 2.2.

Southeast Missouri State averages 62.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 66.7 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 71.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 74.9 Southeast Missouri State allows.

The Redhawks and Leathernecks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi McCully is averaging 10.6 points for the Redhawks. Ainaya Williams is averaging 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games.

Addi Brownfield is averaging 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Leathernecks. McCowan is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 60.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

