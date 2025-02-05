McCowan and Western Illinois host Tennessee State

Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-9, 6-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-16, 2-10 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-9, 6-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-16, 2-10 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Tennessee State after Raegan McCowan scored 27 points in Western Illinois’ 94-82 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Tigers have gone 4-5 at home. Tennessee State gives up 73.0 points and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-6 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

Tennessee State averages 63.9 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 65.4 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 71.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 73.0 Tennessee State allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Leathernecks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniah Parker averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Aaniya Webb is shooting 30.7% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

McCowan is shooting 47.9% and averaging 21.7 points for the Leathernecks. Mia Nicastro is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

