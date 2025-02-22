McCormack leads Drexel against Elon after 23-point game

Drexel Dragons (14-9, 10-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-11, 7-6 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (14-9, 10-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-11, 7-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Elon after Cara McCormack scored 23 points in Drexel’s 60-54 win against the Campbell Camels.

The Phoenix have gone 7-5 at home. Elon is sixth in the CAA with 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Dereje Hannah averaging 8.0.

The Dragons have gone 10-3 against CAA opponents. Drexel is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Elon is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 58.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 61.3 Elon gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Preston is scoring 11.3 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Phoenix. Jayda Angel is averaging 11.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Amaris Baker is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Dragons. McCormack is averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 55.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 57.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.