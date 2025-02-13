McCarn leads UT Martin against SIU-Edwardsville after 21-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (10-15, 7-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-19, 2-12 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Martin Skyhawks (10-15, 7-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-19, 2-12 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits SIU-Edwardsville after Kenley McCarn scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 75-55 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars have gone 3-7 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 3-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Skyhawks are 7-7 against OVC opponents. UT Martin has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 62.1 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67.7 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 66.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 73.0 SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents.

The Cougars and Skyhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Silvey is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.4 points. KK Rodriguez is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Anaya Brown is shooting 44.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Skyhawks. McCarn is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

