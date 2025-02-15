McCarn leads UT Martin against Eastern Illinois after 21-point outing

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-15, 8-7 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (15-9, 12-3 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-15, 8-7 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (15-9, 12-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Eastern Illinois after Kenley McCarn scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 77-66 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers have gone 10-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC scoring 62.3 points while shooting 41.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 8-7 against OVC opponents. UT Martin ranks eighth in the OVC scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Anaya Brown averaging 5.0.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 41.7% UT Martin allows to opponents. UT Martin has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charita Lewis averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Macy McGlone is averaging 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Daejah Richmond is averaging nine points and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. McCarn is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

