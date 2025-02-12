McCarn and UT Martin host SIU-Edwardsville

UT Martin Skyhawks (10-15, 7-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-19, 2-12 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Martin Skyhawks (10-15, 7-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-19, 2-12 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays SIU-Edwardsville after Kenley McCarn scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 75-55 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars are 3-7 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville allows 73.0 points and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-7 against OVC opponents. UT Martin allows 67.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 62.1 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 67.7 UT Martin allows. UT Martin has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The Cougars and Skyhawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KK Rodriguez is averaging 12.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

McCarn is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 13.2 points. Anaya Brown is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.