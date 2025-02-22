McBride scores 19, Oral Roberts defeats St. Thomas 71-66

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Issac McBride had 19 points in Oral Roberts’ 71-66 win over St. Thomas on Saturday night.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Issac McBride had 19 points in Oral Roberts’ 71-66 win over St. Thomas on Saturday night.

McBride had six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-20, 3-11 Summit League). Jalen Miller shot 2 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Luke Gray went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Nolan Minessale led the Tommies (20-9, 10-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Carter Bjerke added 12 points and seven rebounds for St. Thomas. Ben Nau finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota State and St. Thomas hosts North Dakota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.