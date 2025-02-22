McBride, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles to host Blue and the Saint Thomas Tommies

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-8, 10-3 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-20, 2-11 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8…

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-8, 10-3 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-20, 2-11 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits Oral Roberts in Summit League action Saturday.

The Golden Eagles are 6-6 on their home court. Oral Roberts has a 4-16 record against opponents over .500.

The Tommies have gone 10-3 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas leads the Summit League with 15.7 assists. Drake Dobbs paces the Tommies with 3.7.

Oral Roberts is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas averages 5.4 more points per game (84.6) than Oral Roberts allows to opponents (79.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 19.4 points. JoJo Moore is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kendall Blue is averaging 11.9 points for the Tommies. Miles Barnstable is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 73.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

