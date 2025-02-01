McBride leads Oral Roberts against UMKC after 21-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (10-13, 2-6 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-16, 1-7 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-13, 2-6 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-16, 1-7 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts UMKC after Issac McBride scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 86-71 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-5 in home games. Oral Roberts is seventh in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 79.3 points while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

The Kangaroos are 2-6 against Summit League opponents. UMKC ranks fifth in the Summit League shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts averages 75.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 66.3 UMKC allows. UMKC’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Oral Roberts has given up to its opponents (48.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 18.6 points. JoJo Moore is shooting 54.4% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jamar Brown is scoring 14.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Kangaroos. Jayson Petty is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

