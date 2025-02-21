Mayes leads Abilene Christian against Utah Tech after 21-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-10, 5-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-19, 1-10 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-10, 5-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-19, 1-10 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on Utah Tech after Meredith Mayes scored 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 49-46 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-9 at home. Utah Tech is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 against WAC opponents.

Utah Tech is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Utah Tech gives up.

The Trailblazers and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games.

Bella Earle is averaging 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Mayes is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.