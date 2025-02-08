Maxey scores 21, Youngstown State downs Detroit Mercy 87-72

DETROIT (AP) — Juwan Maxey’s 21 points helped Youngstown State defeat Detroit Mercy 87-72 on Saturday. Maxey finished 6 of…

DETROIT (AP) — Juwan Maxey’s 21 points helped Youngstown State defeat Detroit Mercy 87-72 on Saturday.

Maxey finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line for the Penguins (16-10, 10-5 Horizon League). EJ Farmer added 17 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Cris Carroll had 16 points and shot 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Orlando Lovejoy led the way for the Titans (8-18, 4-11) with 24 points and six rebounds. Legend Geeter added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Detroit Mercy. Nate Johnson also had 11 points and six rebounds.

Up next for Youngstown State is a Wednesday matchup with Purdue Fort Wayne at home, and Detroit Mercy visits Oakland on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

