Maxey and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils visit conference foe Texas Southern

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-21, 3-11 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-12, 12-2 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State faces Texas Southern in SWAC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 9-2 on their home court. Texas Southern gives up 69.6 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Delta Devils have gone 3-11 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is sixth in the SWAC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Kearra Jones averaging 4.4.

Texas Southern scores 67.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.1 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 57.8 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 69.6 Texas Southern allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.4 points. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 6.9 points for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

