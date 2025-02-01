Max Shulga scores 20, VCU knocks off Richmond 90-49

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Max Shulga had 20 points in VCU’s 90-49 win against Richmond on Saturday night. Shulga added…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Max Shulga had 20 points in VCU’s 90-49 win against Richmond on Saturday night.

Shulga added six rebounds and five assists for the Rams (17-5, 7-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Joe Bamisile scored 10 points while going 3 of 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Zeb Jackson went 3 of 5 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Spiders (7-15, 2-7) were led in scoring by Dusan Neskovic, who finished with 12 points. B. Artis White added eight points and two steals for Richmond. Jason Roche had eight points. The Spiders have lost seven straight.

VCU took the lead with 17:33 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Shulga led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 44-13 at the break. VCU extended its lead to 63-26 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.