Matteus Case scores 19 to guide William & Mary to 72-59 victory over Drexel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Matteus Case had 19 points to help William & Mary defeat Drexel 72-59 on Saturday.

Case went 8 of 10 from the field for the Tribe (16-11, 10-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Gabe Dorsey scored 17 and grabbed seven rebounds. Chase Lowe had nine points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Dragons (13-14, 5-9) were led by Shane Blakeney with 15 points. Yame Butler added 14 points for Drexel. Jason Drake had 11 points and five assists.

Dorsey scored 12 points in the first half and William & Mary went into halftime trailing 43-38. William & Mary pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 54-51 with 9:32 left in the half. Case scored 11 second-half points.

